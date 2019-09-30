Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2019

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
30.09.2019 | 16:55
(65 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Total Voting Rights

As at 30 September 2019, the issued share capital of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc consisted of 89,682,066 ordinary shares of 1 pence, with voting rights attached. No shares are held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

END


© 2019 PR Newswire