Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share

Ress Life Investments
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 30 September 2019

Corporate Announcement 33/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV) per share.

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of 16 September 2019.

NAV per share in USD: 1901.42
NAV per share in EUR: 1723.71

The performance during the first half of September 2019 was 0.08% in USD. The year-to-date net performance as of 16 September 2019 is 4.83% in USD.

Assets under management (AUM) as of 16 September 2019 was 156.1 million US dollars.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment

  • Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 33-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a52aab94-1883-4187-9a3a-c8e71d859a74)

