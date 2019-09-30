Web Presence: Natural Cycles offers closer look at its 'time to pregnancy' research paper

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Natural Cycles CEO explains how the app's 'Plan a Pregnancy' mode is helping users to get pregnant faster when deciding to start or add to their family.

Chiefly marketed as a non-invasive and hormone-free form of digital contraceptive, Natural Cycles' pioneering birth control application can also help those looking to start a family to get pregnant by using the service's revolutionary 'Plan a Pregnancy' mode. Natural Cycles CEO Elina Berglund provides a closer look at her team's recently published 'time to pregnancy' research paper, outlining the app's success in helping couples to get pregnant.

"When you're ready to start a family, Natural Cycles' 'Plan a Pregnancy' mode is on hand to help," explains Berglund.

The mode, which Natural Cycles CEO Berglund says makes switching from 'preventing' to 'planning' as easy as possible, analyses users' basal body temperatures. "The app's algorithm is able to detect the fertile window, and can tell you when you're at peak fertility," she adds.

A recently completed scientific study, the aim of which was to compare the effect of previously used contraceptive methods on women's short- and long-term fertility, closely explored Natural Cycles' efficacy in facilitating users in getting pregnant faster when deciding to do so. "The use of hormonal contraception was compared with the use of the Natural Cycles app," explains Berglund.

The real-life prospective observational study involved more than 2,800 women who were attempting to become pregnant by using the Natural Cycles app to monitor their fertility. "The women involved in the study had previously employed the app with the intention of using Natural Cycles to prevent pregnancy, or had recently discontinued hormonal contraception use," Berglund reveals.

The study calculated the average time to pregnancy for all women who became pregnant during the study and performed Kaplan-Meier life-table analysis to examine the cumulative probabilities of pregnancy for each of them, according to the research paper. The results of the paper found that the average time to pregnancy was 2.3 and 3.7 cycles for women who had previously used the Natural Cycles app and hormonal contraception, respectively.

"The time to reach 30 percent pregnancy probability for women previously on hormonal contraception was 1.6 times longer than for women previously using the app," Natural Cycles CEO Berglund explains.

Natural Cycles' so-called 'time to pregnancy' paper also demonstrated that there was no significant difference in the 13 cycle cumulated pregnancy probability between those who had previously used the Natural Cycles app and those who had, instead, employed hormonal contraceptive methods.

"The results of the paper concluded that while long-term pregnancy rates were unaffected, fertility awareness-based methods of contraception successfully increased short-term pregnancy rates relative to hormonal contraceptives," adds Berglund, wrapping up.

Natural Cycles was founded by Elina Berglund and Raoul Scherwitzl, a couple who, at the time, were seeking an effective method of birth control which was non-invasive and hormone-free. Today, Natural Cycles is responsible for the first and only birth control application available for download in the United States and Europe, making the Natural Cycles app a pioneering piece of technology in the burgeoning digital contraceptive landscape.

To learn more about Natural Cycles and the Natural Cycles app, visit https://www.naturalcycles.com/.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31223036/

https://www.accesswire.com/561456/Natural-Cycles-offers-closer-look-at-its-time-to-pregnancy-research-paper