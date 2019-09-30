UK Mortgages Ltd - Investor Update

THE INFORMATION IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR JAPAN.

30 September 2019

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

(the "Company")

Investor Update

At the recent EGM the Company's investors voted overwhelmingly to support the suggested amendments to the Company's Articles.

Since the EGM, as a result of investor feedback, the Company would like to offer further insight into the Buyback Policy, and the expected implementation.

As set out in the Circular[1] if a discount of greater than 5% persists the Board will not allow reinvestment of further capital, and instead will use surplus cash resources to buy back Ordinary Shares. Furthermore, TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (the "Manager") believes that while the Company is trading at a discount, repurchasing shares is a good way of offering value to investors and is instantly accretive, and the Manager would be entirely supportive of such a policy.

Current expectations are that the Company will first be able to release excess cash in May 2020, as part of the refinancing of the Oat Hill 1 Portfolio, and that the amount released and available for buybacks will be between £30-50m. The range of cash released is dependent on certain factors including likely structure of the refinancing, cost of the debt issued at refinancing and prepayments, amongst others.

The Board notes that this would be a material cash release relative to the current market capital of the Company. To the extent that the Buyback Policy does not narrow the discount the Board will continue to consult with shareholders.

An update on the TwentyFour Closed-Ended Funds will take place on Wednesday 9 October 2019. The update will be held at South Place Hotel at 12pm. The update will give investors the opportunity to hear from the portfolio managers on the three closed-ended funds; TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, TwentyFour Income Fund and UK Mortgages Ltd. Each portfolio manager will discuss the outlook and opportunities for their fund and highlight how their views feed into positioning.

Please contact TwentyFour on the below email address if you would like to attend.

