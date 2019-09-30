Web Presence: Credit Counsel, Inc. Explains Work of ACA International

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / South Florida debt recovery firm Credit Counsel, Inc. provides insight into ACA International, formerly known as the American Collectors Association.

A trade group located in the United States representing collection agencies, collection attorneys, creditors, and debt collection industry service providers, ACA International was founded in 1939 as the American Collectors Association. Owner and founder of Credit Counsel, Inc., Christopher Mihoulides provides insight into the organization which represents the debt recovery and collection field in the United States and more than 60 countries around the world.

"The American Collectors Association changed its name to ACA International in 2001," reveals Mihoulides, founder of self-styled 'cash flow company' Credit Counsel, Inc., based in South Florida. While ACA members are located across the U.S. and in more than 60 countries worldwide, the organization itself is based between Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C.

Today, ACA International represents more than 230,000 men and women in the debt recovery and collection field, according to Credit Counsel, Inc. founder Christopher Mihoulides.

Credit Counsel, Inc., under Mihoulides, was established in 1997 to provide debt recovery services to clients both nationally and internationally. "With a combination of quality service, reasonable rates, and thanks to our courteous nature, two decades on, we continue to offer a level of service which our competitors simply cannot provide," suggests the company's founder.

The firm and its competitors are routinely supported by ACA International, as are collection attorneys, creditors, and industry service providers across the U.S. and overseas.

"Both the public and private sectors rely heavily on the recovery of consumer debt," explains Mihoulides. If not repaid, he says, consumer debt can destroy an entire nation's economy. This is especially true of credit-based economies, such as that in the United States, according to the Credit Counsel, Inc. founder and debt recovery expert.

"As such, collection agencies such as ourselves, supported by ACA International, provide billing, customer service, insurance verification, training, data clearinghouse services, and more to both the public and private sectors in order to maintain the ongoing recovery of consumer debt," explains Mihoulides.

The trade association acting on behalf of businesses such as Credit Counsel, Inc., ACA International lobbies for public policies favorable to its members, provides resources and training, establishes ethical standards, and promotes the value of the industry to businesses, consumers, and policymakers alike.

All ACA International members, Mihoulides explains, agree to abide by the organization's strict code of conduct. "The code requires ACA International members to treat consumers with dignity and respect," he adds, wrapping up, "and to put in place an officer with authority to take care of any and all consumer complaints which may arise."

To find out more about ACA International, head to https://www.acainternational.org/. To learn more about Credit Counsel, Inc., meanwhile, call 877-224-7904 or visit http://www.creditcounselinc.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561457/Credit-Counsel-Inc-Explains-Work-of-ACA-International