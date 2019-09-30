

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving modestly higher early in the session, stocks have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages are rebounding from the weakness seen last week.



Currently, the major averages are just off their new highs of the session. The Dow is up 149.43 points or 0.6 percent at 26,969.68, the Nasdaq is up 45.93 points or 0.6 percent at 7,985.56 and the S&P 500 is up 17.84 points or 0.6 percent at 2,979.63.



The strength on Wall Street comes after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.



'The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States,' Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in a statement.



Crowley's statement comes on the heels of reports suggesting the administration is contemplating ways to curb U.S. investments in China.



White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming 'over half' of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was 'highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false.'



'This story was just so full of inaccuracies and in terms of the truth of the matter, what the Treasury said I think was accurate,' Navarro said.



Better than expected manufacturing data out of China has also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.



Meanwhile, MNI Indicators released a report showing Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in the month of September.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slumped to 47.1 in September after rebounding to 50.4 in August. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in Chicago-area business activity.



The index indicated a contraction for the third time in four months, while economists had expected a much more modest decrease to a reading of 50.2.



MNI Indicators said its reading on prices at the factory gate rose 4.1 points to 57.7 in third quarter, with anecdotal evidence pointing to tariffs affecting prices and business activity.



Despite the advance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading.



Healthcare, chemical, and computer hardware stocks are seeing some strength on the day, while gold stocks have moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal.



With gold for December delivery plunging $29.30 to $1,477.10 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has tumbled by 4 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged line after seeing early weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.682 percent.



