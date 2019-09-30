Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 30 September 2019 that on 30 September 2019 Irina Cornides, Chief Commercial Officer of Gamesys Group plc, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares purchased Price Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction % of Company's issued share capital held Irina Cornides 47,680 £3.98 47,680 0.04%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Irina Cornides 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of option over 100,000 Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Option Plan with an exercise price of £3.98 and subsequent sale of 52,320 shares at £7.6260 to cover exercise costs, retaining the residual 47,680 Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise of option Price Volume £3.98 100,000 Ordinary Shares Sale to cover costs Price Volume £7.6260 52,320 Ordinary Shares e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 30 September 2019 (UK) g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

