30 September 2019, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd (EPH), the real estate investment company, today announces interim unaudited results for the first half of 2019.

Net asset value of $38.78 per share increased from $ 33.82 at YE2018. Net profit attributable to the shareholders is $27.29 million vs $2.66 million for the same period of the last year.

The main factors influencing NAV and the financial result are:

Good stable performance of the rental properties - $37.77 million of net rental income (vs US$ 35.06 million in the first half of 2018). Newly acquired property in Vienna contributed app. $ 1.3 million of net rental income for the period from March to June 2019

$ 3.08 million of profit has been recognized for the sale of Arbat 24 premises

US$ 36.24 million increase in investment property valuations in US$ equivalent

Almost no impact of exchange rate fluctuations in the reporting period (overall negative effect of $ 0.55 million): net foreign exchange losses recognized in the statement of profit or loss are almost fully eliminated by the positive change in CTA (currency translation adjustment) recognised as other comprehensive income directly in equity.

The Company's investment properties held at fair value are $991.8 million (31 December 2018: $841.5million). The increase is caused by acquisition of QBC4 property in Austria and by moderate increase of values of other properties.

The full Semi-annual Results 2019, including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for EPH is available on the company's website www.easternpropertyholdings.com .

