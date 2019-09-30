Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas wins 256 MW order of V120-2.2 MW turbines in US with 10-year service agreement

News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology

Portland, 30 September 2019



Vestas has received an order for 256 MW of V120-2.2 MW turbines for a wind project in the U.S.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 105 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.

