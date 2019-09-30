

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure over the course of the previous session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages all climbed into positive territory, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.



The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the session but held on to gains. The Dow rose 96.58 points or 0.4 percent to 26,916.83, the Nasdaq advanced 59.71 points or 0.8 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.95 points or 0.5 percent to 2,976.74.



The rebound on Wall Street came after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.



'The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States,' Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in a statement.



Crowley's statement comes on the heels of reports suggesting the administration is contemplating ways to curb U.S. investments in China.



White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming 'over half' of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was 'highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false.'



'This story was just so full of inaccuracies and in terms of the truth of the matter, what the Treasury said I think was accurate,' Navarro said.



Better than expected manufacturing data out of China also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.



Meanwhile, MNI Indicators released a report showing Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in the month of September.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slumped to 47.1 in September after rebounding to 50.4 in August. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in Chicago-area business activity.



The index indicated a contraction for the third time in four months, while economists had expected a much more modest decrease to a reading of 50.2.



MNI Indicators said its reading on prices at the factory gate rose 4.1 points to 57.7 in third quarter, with anecdotal evidence pointing to tariffs affecting prices and business activity.



Sector News



Despite the advance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors finished the session showing only modest moves.



Semiconductor stocks showed a notable move to the upside, however, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1 percent.



Housing, software, chemical and healthcare stocks also saw some strength on the day, while gold stocks fell sharply along with the price of the precious metal.



With gold for December delivery plummeting $33.50 to $1,472.90 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunged by 3.5 percent to a two-month closing low.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries recovered from early weakness to end the session nearly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, closed unchanged at 1.675 percent.



Looking Ahead



Reports on manufacturing activity and construction spending may attract some attention on Tuesday, although trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



