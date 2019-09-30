Web Presence: Reichen Kuhl's Company LeaseLock Acted as Keynote Sponsor at This Year's InsureTech Connect Event

PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Reichen Kuhl is a business professional and CEO whose company has helped thousands of individuals find housing at all levels without having to worry over security deposits or guarantors. As a respected force in real estate leasing, Kuhl's company LeaseLock served as the Keynote Sponsor of Insuretech Connect 2019 in Las Vegas.

When he was denied housing in NYC because of lofty earning requirements, Reichen Kuhl set out to help people all over the country find and qualify for housing with affordable move-in costs. A few years later, his nationwide rent-payment protection insurance program provides a range of exclusive benefits to renters and landlords alike. His company, LeaseLock, is the first of its kind and today eliminates all security deposits, surety bonds, and guarantors to make housing applications easier than ever.

This year, Reichen Kuhl's company acted as the Keynote Sponsor of InsureTech Connect 2019 in Las Vegas, which draws in thousands of professionals from across the globe to network and find new opportunities in the field.

At the event, Reichen Kuhl was able to address all 7000 attendees and share his own professional experiences and insight. He spoke about transparency and integrity in insurance as not only a good business practice but as a means to survive in a modern insuretech age when customers demand that insurance be fast, easy to understand, and affordable.

InsureTech Connect is the world's largest insuretech event, so it was a massive opportunity for Kuhl to enlighten core members in the field of key points for growth. The event has been called the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs anywhere, and it attracts investors and insurance industry incumbents from around the world.

In recent years, billions of dollars have been invested in insurance tech startups and other insuretech spends, making it one of the fastest-growing industries. The InsureTech Connect event recognizes the fast pace of innovation in the industry and the opportunity to disrupt the outdated insurance ecosystem.

The event draws in industry executives who connect with entrepreneurs and grow and explore commercial relationships. It's been said that around 60% or more of the industry leaders in attendance are founders in categories such as property, health, life, small business, and specialty insurance. Attendees network with investors, fellow innovators, and develop partnerships with leading participants in the industry as well as learn what investors across the globe are eager to fund.

"During the event, I was also honored to introduce Journalist and Founder of Recode, Kara Swisher," says Reichen Kuhl.

Kara Anne Swisher is an American technology business journalist and co-founder of Recode. She became a contributing writer to The New York Times' Opinion section in 2018 after working for publications like The Wall Street Journal and serving as co-executive editor of All Things Digital.

Kuhl prompted attendees at the event to build new meaningful connections with other industry leaders. He facilitated conversations with investors and innovators to promote meaningful progress in insuretech, using their clout and expertise to inspire and fuel ventures among attendees of the event.

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Lehmkuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014."

