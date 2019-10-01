Web Presence: Chris Endfinger, MD Provides a Closer Look at His Hobbies and Interests

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2019 / Emergency room physician Chris Endfinger, MD offers a closer look at his life and work in Birmingham, Alabama.

A respected emergency medical physician from Birmingham, Alabama, dedicated family man Chris Endfinger, MD also enjoys a broad range of personal interests and hobbies, ranging from reading to fishing and working out. The popular doctor, who has also appeared on the hit TV show 'Untold Stories of the ER,' reveals more about his life outside of work.

A veteran of the emergency room, Chris Endfinger, MD has now spent more than two decades in the medical field, including a period as an ER director, something which the physician credits with being an extremely rewarding time in his career, albeit a high-pressure one. "It was a high-pressure time in my career as an emergency room doctor, but one which proved to be extremely rewarding," he explains.

Outside of his work, Dr. Endfinger enjoys a wide variety of hobbies, including fishing, working out, and reading. The emergency room doctor also rejoices in helping to care for his family's numerous much-loved pets, including two dogs, a cat, four chickens, and a large saltwater aquarium.

"To relax, I love fishing," explains University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine graduate Dr. Endfinger, "and will also often wind down after a hard day's work by enjoying a good book."

The keen fisherman is also focused on his fitness and enjoys regular workout sessions between embracing his other interests and spending time with his family.

A father of two and happily married for more than 25 years, Chris Endfinger, MD and his family are dedicated members of their local church. "For us as a family, CrossBridge Church of Christ offers a place where we can pursue an authentic relationship with Jesus by experiencing a true sense of community with other members of the congregation," explains Dr. Endfinger of the church, based in Brook Highland, Alabama.

Dr. Endfinger is also preparing for a return missionary trip to Honduras, an undertaking which the emergency room physician has successfully completed twice previously. "I enjoy learning new emergency medical techniques and procedures from around the world," he explains, "and look forward to returning to Honduras again very soon."

Away from his work, family life, hobbies, and involvement with CrossBridge Church of Christ, Dr. Endfinger has also appeared in an episode of the TV series documentary 'Untold Stories of the ER' which first aired in 2006.

"When I'm not at work, at church, enjoying my hobbies and interests, or spending time with my family," he adds, wrapping up, "I'm also working on polishing my Spanish fluency so that I may continue to serve my patients to the absolute best of my ability."

