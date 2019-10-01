

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reconfirmed its decision to vote against the proposed capital increase of Sunrise Communications Group AG in relation to its acquisition of UPC Switzerland.



freenet noted that the adjustment to the target capital structure scratches only at the surface of the package of highly unfavourable deal terms and the fundamental strategic challenges of the transaction - in its entirety still leading to value destruction for all existing Sunrise shareholders.



freenet regards the strategic rationale of the Transaction as fundamentally flawed.



freenet said it is highly convinced that Sunrise is excellently positioned on a standalone basis, with massive share price upside on the back of its impeccable strategic positioning in one of the most attractive telecom markets - with all of these upsides being achievable without the discount of meaningful integration risks attached to the Transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX