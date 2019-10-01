AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A (CW8) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Oct-2019 / 06:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - A DEALING DATE: 30/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 294.86 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3321516 CODE: CW8 ISIN: LU1681043599 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8 Sequence No.: 21867 EQS News ID: 883061 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 01, 2019 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)