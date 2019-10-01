Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2019

WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
30.09.19
21:59 Uhr
17,885 Euro
-0,010
-0,06 %
01.10.2019
(137 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Clariant AG - Restated 2018 figures and additional 2019 financials available

Restated 2018 figures and additional 2019 financials available

Muttenz, October 1, 2019- Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today published restated 2018 results and additional 2019 financials on the Investor Relations website.

Please reference the information using the following link:
https://www.clariant.com/en/Investors/News.



CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONSINVESTOR RELATIONS


Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com		Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
anja.pomrehn@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com		Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com
Thijs Bouwens

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
Thijs.bouwens@clariant.com
Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clariant/146077545551792), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international/).




www.clariant.com (http://www.clariant.com)







Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.

Attachment

  • Restated 2018 Results Media Release_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37d319b1-4d23-4b8a-bdec-800026dceb72)

