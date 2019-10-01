Clariant AG - Restated 2018 figures and additional 2019 financials available

|Restated 2018 figures and additional 2019 financials available
Muttenz, October 1, 2019- Clariant, a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, today published restated 2018 results and additional 2019 financials on the Investor Relations website.
Please reference the information using the following link:
https://www.clariant.com/en/Investors/News.
Clariant is a focused and innovative specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2018 the company employed a total workforce of 17 901. In the financial year 2018, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 4.404 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on innovation and R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio, intensify growth, and increase profitability.
Attachment
- Restated 2018 Results Media Release_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37d319b1-4d23-4b8a-bdec-800026dceb72)