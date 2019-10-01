Change of the Election Committee of Castellum AB Before the AGM 2020

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the instruction for the Election Committee, the composition of the Election Committee of Castellum AB before the AGM 2020 has changed due to changes of the ownership structure in the company.

The composition of the Election Committee has changed by Göran Espelund, appointed by Lannebo Fonder, replacing Hans Ek, appointed by SEB Fonder, as member of the Election Committee. After the change, the Election Committee now consists of:

Patrik Essehorn, appointed by Rutger Arnhult through companies

Vincent Fokke, appointed by Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP

Carl Lindgren , appointed by the Szombatfalvy sphere

, appointed by the Szombatfalvy sphere Göran Espelund, appointed by Lannbo Fonder

Charlotte Strömberg, the Chairman of the Board

The Election Committee has appointed Patrik Essehorn as Chairman of the Election Committee.

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the Election Committee by December 2, 2019, at the latest, to Castellum AB, Att: Charlotte Strömberg, Box 2269, 403 14 Gothenburg, or by e-mail to charlotte.stromberg@castellum.se.

The Election Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the Annual General Meeting 2020 and on the company's website. The Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB will be held on March 19, 2020.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2019, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, phone +46 702-77 04 03

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/change-of-the-election-committee-of-castellum-ab-before-the-agm-2020,c2921807

The following files are available for download: