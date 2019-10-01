NOTICE, 1 OCTOBER 2019 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS NEXT GAMES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Next Games Oyj will be traded as of 2 October 2019 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: NXTGMSU0119 ISIN code: FI4000399860 Orderbook id: 181406 Market Segment: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: FSME Subscription period: 2 October 2019 - 16 October 2019 Trading starts: 2 October 2019 Last trading day: 10 October 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 1.10.2019 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET NEXT GAMES OYJ: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS Next Games Oyj:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2.10.2019 alkaen Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland -markkinapaikalla. Merkintäoikeuden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTGMSU0119 ISIN-koodi: FI4000399860 id: 181406 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table MIC: FSME Merkintäaika: 2.10.2019 - 16.10.2019 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 2.10.2019 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 10.10.2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260