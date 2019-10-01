Adds expertise in Microsoft Azure and Internet of Things (IoT), and expands footprint into Houston, Texas and Pune, India

Infogain, a Silicon Valley based global leader in software platform engineering services and solutions, today announced its acquisition of Silicus Technologies (Silicus), a Houston-headquartered Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Microsoft Azure Expert MSP.

Sunil Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer, Infogain, said, "This acquisition is a significant milestone for Infogain. The acquisition expands Infogain's capabilities to deliver digital transformation services and reinforces our position as a leading digital innovator in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem. We will now deliver solutions from Edge to Cloud for clients in the Hi-Tech, Travel Hospitality, Retail, and Insurance industries. We welcome Silicus' customers and employees to our growing Infogain family."

Silicus, a Microsoft Azure-focused cloud transformation services company, enables enterprises to drive business differentiation at scale through cloud-enabled innovation and modernization across apps, IoT, data, AI and infrastructure solutions. Silicus has over 500 employees across Houston, Texas and Pune, India. The company provides services to over a dozen billion-dollar companies based in the US.

"Silicus has been on a tremendous growth trajectory and we are very proud of the company we've built. This is a great time for us to join Infogain to achieve even greater success. We share a similar culture of innovation as well as the experience and expertise required to deliver the best digital solutions for our clients," said Sumant Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer of Silicus.

Ayan Mukerji, President and Chief Operating Officer, Infogain, added, "We are excited to work with Silicus' leadership team and employees. We will continue to focus on creating client value and delivering excellence. With Infogain's expanded Microsoft Azure and IoT capabilities, our clients will further reduce their time to market and improve their market advantage."

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with software platform engineering and deep domain expertise in travel, retail, insurance and high technology industries. We accelerate the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation and artificial intelligence to our clients.

Infogain delivers positive business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives, using rapid prototyping and a solid foundation of DevSecOps-based software platform engineering that ensure high-quality and on-time delivery. A ChrysCapital portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Dubai, India and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

