IT Solutions Provider EmDev Becomes a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller in Russia

Through the partnership with WSO2, EmDev will deliver integration, API management, identity and access management, and analytics solutions based on the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform

Saint-Petersburg, Russia and Mountain View, CA, USA, Oct. 01, 2019today announced that they have entered into an agreement in which EmDev is now a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR). The alliance between WSO2, the leading open source integration vendor, and EmDev, an integration solutions provider, will serve to solve complex enterprise business problems and simplify experiences for customers in Russia, delivering to them the benefits of digital transformation.

EmDev has experience in implementing and supporting WSO2 for a range of organizations across Russia. By leveraging the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, EmDev is able to build end-to-end integration solutions that can be deployed both on-premises and in the cloud. EmDev supports customers with their API management, integration, identity and access management (IAM), and analytics needs, helping them to architect solutions tailored to their requirements.

The VAR agreement follows the recognition of WSO2 by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018 report[1] published on October 29, 2018. In its evaluation of WSO2 API Manager, the report states, "As the only fully open source solution in our Forrester Wave analysis, WSO2 provides good breadth across all evaluation criteria. Particular strengths include formal life-cycle management and non-REST APIs, both of which facilitate mature and disciplined enterprise API strategies."

"We offer our customers different open source enterprise products, helping them to meet their targets at a cost acceptable to them while accelerating their time-to-market," said Alexey Kakunin, CEO of EmDev. "WSO2 is consistent with our strategy, and its inclusion in our portfolio opens great opportunities for our customers to realize their digital transformation objectives."

"As a widely recognized technology expert in delivering integration solutions in Russia, EmDev will be a valued partner in growing the community around our WSO2 Integration Agile Platform," said WSO2 COO Shevan Goonetilleke. "Through this partnership, we will strengthen our joint efforts in providing organizations the technologies, services, and processes to realize their digital transformation goals by becoming integration agile."

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world's #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company's hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.comto learn more.

About EmDev

EmDev is a leading IT company headquartered in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. The company develops strong B2B/B2C solutions for leading Russian companies in financial, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors. EmDev solutions are based on enterprise open source products. Visit https://emdev.rufor more details.

[1] Forrester Research, Inc. "The Forrester Wave: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018," by Randy Heffner with Christopher Mines, Allison Vizgaitis, and Diane Lynch, October 29, 2018.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.