Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Tradegate
01.10.19
09:08 Uhr
110,90 Euro
+0,60
+0,54 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,50
110,55
09:30
110,50
110,55
09:30
01.10.2019 | 09:01
(62 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

DSM - Repurchase of Shares (23 - 27 September 2019)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, has repurchased 162,212 of its own shares in the period from 23 September 2019 up to and including 27 September 2019 at an average price of €106.77. This is in accordance with the repurchase announced on 14 March 2019, covering the intended reduction of issued capital as well as commitments under share-based compensation plans and for stock dividends. The consideration of this repurchase was €17.3 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 4,407,509 shares for a total consideration of €464.8 million.

DSM Logo

For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details Share Repurchase Program announced 14 March 2019'.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Or find us on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657851/DSM_Logo.jpg

PRN NLD


© 2019 PR Newswire