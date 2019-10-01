Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851247 ISIN: GB0002374006 Ticker-Symbol: GUI 
Xetra
01.10.19
09:06 Uhr
37,610 Euro
-0,035
-0,09 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,345
37,360
09:22
37,365
37,380
09:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGEO
DIAGEO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIAGEO PLC37,610-0,09 %