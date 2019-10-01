Usabilla awards IBM and Ferguson during its annual Global Exchange. The event marked the 10 year anniversary of Usabilla and its first global customer event since the acquisition by now-parent company SurveyMonkey in April 2019.

Combining over 400 attendees, from CX/UX professionals and Product Owners to C-Level Executives, this year's Global Exchange was one of the largest to date. During the event, Usabilla awarded organizations committed to listening to feedback in the digital age, in line with the event's theme around the Feedback Economy

Most Customer-Centric Organization: IBM

Making work better for IBMers and growing the CIO Design team

In the words of Fletcher Previn, IBM's CIO, "Every minute spent fighting through a frustrating online experience is a lost minute of productivity." The CIO Design team at IBM has grown from 50 practitioners to now a 140-member team.

UX metrics, like NPS, overall satisfaction, ease of use and task completion rate, allow IBM to monitor user sentiment, identify efforts to prioritize and track what's preventing users from completing tasks. IBM's customer-centric approach is clear: its Net Promoter Score (NPS) for its Global Print Solution, for example, started at 25 but increased to 50 after identifying pain points and working to resolve the issues.

Many IBM teams have also opted to leverage Usabilla's ability to integrate feedback within Slack. As a result, its teams are quickly alerted when end users have a comment on the application, and they can react to address issues rapidly.

Best End-to-End Use Case Award: Ferguson

Gathering actionable insights to improve search experience

Soon after implementing its first Usabilla feedback form, Ferguson uncovered the biggest pain point for customers on Ferguson.com-search and product findability. At the time, nearly 50% of its customers could not find the product they searched for.

Soon after the changes were made, customers began seeing an improvement in their search experience, and unsuccessful search results dropped by 21%. A follow-up Usabilla survey also showed overall improvement and significant decreases in negative feedback. Conversion rates increased as well, by 11% from search results pages to product detail pages-up from 72% to 85%.

Ferguson carries the saying, "Our job is never over," and with the help of Usabilla feedback, its teams are alerted to additional pain points to address.

