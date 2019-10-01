As of October 9, 2019, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives on the following stock class - Swedish (SEK) Options, Forwards and Futures will be launched on EQT. As of October 2, 2019, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until October 9, 2019. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on October 1, 2019. Swedbank and Susquehanna International Securities will be quoting prices for derivatives on EQT. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740314