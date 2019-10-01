COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Hannover Ruck SE EUR 20NC10

Pre-Stabilisation notice

01 October 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hannover R?ck SE

EUR Benchmark

Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate 20NC10 Hybrid

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Hannover R?ck SE Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark Description: Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate due 09 October 2039. Callable from 09 July 2029 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: payment date 09 October 2019, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg. Standalone documentation Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

HSBC Bank plc

J.P. Morgan Securities plc Stabilisation period expected to start on: 01 October 2019 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

