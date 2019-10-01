

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The international coffee day is observed on October 1 every year since 2015, when International Coffee Organization (ICO) officially declared this day in Milan, Italy, to celebrate one of the most favored beverages in the world. The day is also meant to promote awareness about this popular drink and also to encourage fair trade of coffee.



The history of coffee, the second most commercially traded commodity in the world, traces back to the 9th century when the coffee plant was discovered in Ethiopia. It was in the 17th century that coffee was introduced to America by the British.



More than 2.25 billion cups of this popular drink are consumed around the world every day. Americans drink more than 450 million cups of coffee daily. 64% of Americans drink coffee at least once a day, making it one of the most popular beverages in the U.S, where the day is celebrated on September 29th every year.



The world of coffee is vast with many different types depending on the way they are prepared. Some of the most popular coffee drinks include Espresso, cappuccino, Café Latte, Mocha.



ICO, the intergovernmental organization for coffee, invites the attention of the coffee loving community to the plight of coffee farmers. According to it, the coffee farmers have been struggling to earn their livelihood as the coffee beans price has declined sharply.



On this day, many coffee shops across the globe offer coffee free to their customers. So grab a cup of your favorite coffee, and celebrate the day!



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX