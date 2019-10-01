

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Tuesday, Markit is scheduled to issue Italy's factory PMI results. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI is due.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it dropped against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.0889 against the greenback, 118.06 against the yen, 0.8855 against the pound and 1.0885 against the franc at 3:40 am ET.



