Oxford Biomedica's (OXB) interim results highlight strong operational and financial momentum to date. The Novo Holdings equity investment (£53.5m) in May has enabled OXB to fully repay the debt facility, effectively strengthening the balance sheet. It is investing ahead of increasing demand for its lentiviral vector manufacturing capacity with the build-out of OxBox. The new facility will more than double capacity and is expected to be ready for commercial vector production in H120. Top-line growth continues to benefit from the near-term ramp-up of Kymriah and rapid advancement of partnered asset AXO-Lenti-PD (Axovant), crystallising in a $15m development milestone payment. We value OXB at £673m.

