Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLRX ISIN: GB00BDFBVT43 Ticker-Symbol: OXOA 
Frankfurt
01.10.19
09:05 Uhr
6,110 Euro
-0,060
-0,97 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD BIOMEDICA
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC6,110-0,97 %