Collaboration with Prof. Heymut Omran's laboratory aimed at studying the impact of Ethris' therapeutic mRNA strategy on primary ciliary dyskinesia

Ethris GmbH, a leader in mRNA-based therapeutics with specific expertise in pulmonary disease, announced today that its existing collaboration with the laboratory of Prof. Heymut Omran at the Munster University Hospital has been awarded a research grant by the Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM). The funding will help accelerate the joint research project focused on application of Ethris' SNIM RNA technology in models of primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD), including evaluation of ETH42, a first-in-class SNIM RNA product in preclinical development.

"We are pleased to expand and accelerate our collaboration with Professor Omran and his team, which has been instrumental in evaluation of our lead therapeutic program for PCD," said Carsten Rudolph, CSO of Ethris. "As progress with diagnosis of PCD has been made over the past decade, this collaboration with the team at Ethris gives us a chance to advance a technology with disease-modifying potential for our patients," commented Prof. Heymut Omran, Director at the clinic for pediatrics at Munster University Hospital.

PCD patients suffer from recurrent infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract throughout their lifetime, leading to progressive lung, sinus, and ear disease. Other manifestations of PCD may include situs inversus and infertility.

The Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM) was established by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to foster market-driven technology-based R&D work within Germany. Under the ZIM framework, companies and the research institutes they work with can be awarded grants for ambitious R&D projects. With a €559 million budget in 2019, ZIM is the largest program to support innovative small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in Germany.

Ethris is developing a portfolio of SNIM RNA therapies for pulmonary diseases including respiratory ciliopathies. In addition, the company is researching SNIM RNA therapies for treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis exclusively with AstraZeneca under a five-year collaboration.

--- Meet the team at the 2nd Annual LSX World Conference USA, on October 7-8, 2019 at the Convene Convention Center, Boston, MA USA

About Ethris:

Ethris is paving a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins using its proprietary messenger RNA technology platform, which enables the discovery, design and development of transcript therapies that restore missing functions in patients' cells and tissues. Ethris is advancing transcript therapies to transform the treatment of disease. For more information, visit www.ethris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005303/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Ethris GmbH

Dagmar Ackerknecht

+49-(0)89-8955-788 10

info@ethris.com



Media requests:

MacDougall

Mario Brkulj or Amanda Houlihan

+49 175 5711562 or +1 781-235-3060

ethris@macbiocom.com