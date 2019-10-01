Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Los Angeles/Long Beach Trucking Company Replaces Existing Diesel Fleet with Near-Zero Emissions Heavy Duty Trucks

Total Transportation Systems, Inc. rolls 40 new near-zero emission trucks into port service with financing through Crossroads

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / In the lead-up to Clean Air Day 2019, heavy-duty trucking company Total Transportation Systems, Inc. has announced its switch from all diesel vehicles to 100% clean natural gas, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The company is partnering with Cummins Westport, Clean Energy, SoCalGas and the Coalition for Clean Air to raise awareness of the importance of renewable natural gas and hydrogen trucking in Los Angeles, Long Beach, and the surrounding regions.

In any given month, 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, emitting roughly 2,600 tons per year of smog-causing nitrogen-oxide emissions.

To combat such emissions as part of its commitment to clean air, TTSI purchased 40 natural gas near-zero emission heavy-duty trucks this month, more than any other trucking company that serves the L.A./Long Beach ports.

Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance was able to help the company secure attractive financing terms and along with their dealer partner, Velocity Truck Centers, were able to assist TTSI in securing grants from the Hybrid Voucher Incentive Program (HVIP) through the state of California.

With strict vehicle emissions standards in place across California, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is at the forefront of helping companies like TTSI make the switch to newer and cleaner trucks.

To maintain their top on-road lender in the California Capital Access Program (CalCAP), Crossroads has made significant investments in understanding complicated California Air Resources Board (CARB) rules and incentive programs.

Crossroads has helped thousands of fleets and operators upgrade their equipment and secure attractive financing terms for clean truck purchases using grants, government guaranteed lending programs and other available incentive opportunities.



About Total Transport Systems, Inc.

TTSI, a mid-sized American company, is one of the largest delivery carriers in Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach - one of the busiest seaports in the world.

Headquartered in Rancho Dominguez, CA, TTSI is an innovative, asset-based logistics provider with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. With a strong central leadership, TTSI is able to offer agile distribution solutions and a variety of transportation option for the simplest delivery to the most complex supply networks.

For more information visit: https://ttsi.com



About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

