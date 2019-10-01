Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Tradegate
01.10.19
09:59 Uhr
23,090 Euro
+0,220
+0,96 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,060
23,070
10:54
23,060
23,070
10:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEUGEOT SA23,090+0,96 %