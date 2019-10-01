The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.23% between 2019-2023

The report, patch management software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on deployment and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the patch management software market includes:

Patch management software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Deployment Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Patch management software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Avast Plc

Chef Software Inc.

ConnectWise LLC

IBM Corp.

JAMF Software LLC

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Symantec Corp.

SysAid Technologies Ltd.

Patch Management Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Patch Management Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Deployment

On-premises Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of the software will drive the patch management software market

Vulnerable and outdated software increases the chances of cyberattacks that can cause significant loss of confidential and sensitive data. Such attacks drive the demand for patch management software that helps in identifying and correcting any security lapse or gap in applications and systems.

Advent of automated patch management system An emerging trend in the patch management software market

The emergence of automated patch management systems is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Automatic patch management allows end-users to automatically update patches and deploy them without human intervention. Thus, the advent of automated patch management software is expected to be a positive trend for the market during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Advent of automated patch management system

Growing vulnerabilities in software applications and platforms

Increasing adoption of virtual patch management software

