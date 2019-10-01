The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.23% between 2019-2023
The report, patch management software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on deployment and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005501/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global patch management software market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the patch management software market includes:
Patch management software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Deployment
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Patch management software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Avast Plc
- Chef Software Inc.
- ConnectWise LLC
- IBM Corp.
- JAMF Software LLC
- Micro Focus International Plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- SolarWinds Worldwide LLC
- Symantec Corp.
- SysAid Technologies Ltd.
Patch Management Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Patch Management Software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Deployment
- On-premises Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of the software will drive the patch management software market
Vulnerable and outdated software increases the chances of cyberattacks that can cause significant loss of confidential and sensitive data. Such attacks drive the demand for patch management software that helps in identifying and correcting any security lapse or gap in applications and systems.
Advent of automated patch management system An emerging trend in the patch management software market
The emergence of automated patch management systems is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Automatic patch management allows end-users to automatically update patches and deploy them without human intervention. Thus, the advent of automated patch management software is expected to be a positive trend for the market during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/patch-management-software-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of automated patch management system
- Growing vulnerabilities in software applications and platforms
- Increasing adoption of virtual patch management software
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
Browse Related Information Technology Reports:
- Global Church Management Software Market 2019-2023:The global church management software market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2023. The church management software market size will increase by USD 219.57 million during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
- Global Video Management Software Market 2019-2023:The global video management software market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the period 2018-2023. The video management software market size will increase by USD 9.34 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005501/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Website: media@technavio.com