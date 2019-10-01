(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

Exclusive Partnership Between Visibility Pioneers Creates a Plug-and-Play Deployment Model for End-to-End Container Visibility

Hamburg 01.10.2019 07:00

CHICAGO / HAMBURG - October 1, 2019 - FourKites®, the leader in predictive supply chain visibility, and Ocean Insights, the leader in ocean freight intelligence, today announced an exclusive partnership to transform container visibility. The strategic partnership creates a plug-and-play deployment model that integrates Ocean Insights' superior ocean freight tracking data with FourKites' real-time visibility platform to offer domestic and international logistics professionals true end-to-end visibility, from global seaports to final destinations worldwide.

By combining FourKites' unparalleled network of more than 260 global shippers with Ocean Insights' real-time container tracking capabilities globally, import and export teams can now rely on a single system for door-to-door tracking.

Through real-time visibility and advanced analytics, FourKites and Ocean Insights customers can now better manage detention and demurrage costs. And by utilizing FourKites' comprehensive dashboards, they can improve operational performance and reduce operational costs.

"We're excited to now offer true door-to-door capabilities to our customers via the integration of our superior ocean data, together with FourKites' over-the-road data and powerful predictive platform," said Dr. Felix Richter, CEO of Ocean Insights.

"This partnership gives FourKites and Ocean Insights customers powerful new capabilities to track cargo and notify downstream supply chain stakeholders of potential delivery disruptions," said Mathew Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites. "Now, supply chain professionals can better manage their operations and unlock value through a single, consistent visibility platform, regardless of international and domestic responsibilities."

Since launching five years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimize their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 260 of the world's top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 600,000 shipments every day.

Operating on a global scale, Ocean Insights collates millions of data points and provides actionable insights into ocean freight for the logistics industry to improve visibility, transparency, and efficiency. Ocean Insights has pioneered the integration of carrier information and actual vessel whereabouts, providing carrier-neutral, real-time information of all shipments across all major international and regional ocean carriers, as well as container status updates and predicted ETA. Logistics teams all around the globe can get insights into freight movement and overall supply chain transparency that enable them to improve their day-to-day and long-term strategies.

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate over-the-road shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance and strengthen end-customer relationships. With a network of more than four million GPS/ELD devices, FourKites covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, intermodal, last mile and parcel. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.

About Ocean Insights

Ocean Insights specializes in ocean freight visibility and intelligence by collecting and analyzing millions of data points. The company provides actionable information and insights into ocean freight cargo movements. Harnessing the power of big data, an expert team of data analysts supports customers' day-to-day operations and operational strategies. Shipping practitioners can make informed and strategic decisions based on historical intelligence, predictive ETA, track & trace, and real-time container visibility data. Ocean Insights prides itself on delivering best-in-class data and intelligence in ocean freight.

