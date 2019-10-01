The Austrian Software Company mquadr.at is now Part of the Harris Group

VIENNA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Computer Corporation ("Harris"), a daughter of Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") and mother company of SIV.AG, has publicised the 100 percent acquisition of mquadr.at software engineering & consulting GmbH. A respective agreement has been signed by the companies. mquadr.at is a leading European software company for digital self-service solutions in the telecommunications sector. The company will continue to operate independently and help in growing the shared corporate business development.

With the acquisition of mquadr.at, the Harris Group is extending its own expertise by adding solutions for Internet service and telecommunication providers (ISPs) as well as valuable development knowhow in the area of user-friendly consumer software for leading operating systems. As part of the larger company structure, SIV.AG will profit from this expertise as well. mquadr.at offers software solutions with which customers in the telecommunications sector can reach significant cost advantages via intelligent self-service. mquadr.at is the European market leader in this field. Customers include, among others, A1 Telekom Austria, Swisscom, Magenta Telekom, o2 Telefònica, UPC, Proximus, NetCologne (see also: detailed references and sales figures of mquadr.at).

The Viennese company will continue to act autonomously.

Member of a strong international network

The business activity of the Austrian tech company will continue the same way as before, so there will be no changes for the customers and employees of mquadr.at. To ensure this, the Harris Group relies on the existing and experienced management team on site in order to realise the future company strategy and economic goals together.

"It is great that we, as the Harris group, are now also represented in Austria by mquadr.at. mquadr.at fits into the portfolio of both the Harris group and the SIV.AG very well. I am looking forward to the cooperation, the shared business development and the opportunity to participate and learn from each other", says Bryce Cooper, CEO of the Harris Computer Corporation.

"For the SIV.AG, the takeover is an important strategic step that is connected to a vast shared potential for growth. mquadr.at has years of experience and a strong network in the area of telecommunication. That is a business sector on which many utility companies already focus as part of the non-commodity business. With mquadr.at as an established company, we can support the increasing professionalisation in this field together. This way, both sides gain access to completely new markets.", says Dr. Guido Moritz, chairman of SIV.AG.

"The employees of mquadr.at have outstanding knowhow in the areas of application development for the mobile platforms iOS and Android as well as Windows and macOS. The software they develop is the benchmark in their field. This knowledge is an important part of the further expansion of the company-wide skills within the SIV group, from which both customers and staff will profit equally," adds Milan Frieberg, Head of Business Development of SIV.AG.

"mquadr.at as part of the Harris Group will be a member of a strong international network, which is the right platform for our ambitions of growth and also offers us new access points to knowledge and technologies. Furthermore, this integration offers us stability and security, so we can continue with research and development to refine our products in the quickly changing business field. In addition to our existing customers, this opens up an even wider market potential," comment Markus Pöhl and Tanja Klärner, the management team of mquadr.at.

About mquadr.at

mquadr.at has established itself as the leading expert in Europe for innovative self-service software regarding modems, home networks and smartphones. Internet service providers (ISPs) and telcos form the target audience for the cutting-edge solutions, which they in turn deliver to millions of their consumers. The core product m2suite allows the users to manage their home network including their Internet access completely independently. This way, the ISPs reach massive reductions of service costs (especially for service desks) as well as an increase in service quality (reduced customer churn) and lasting user education.

In the 20 years of its company history, mquadr.at has made a name for itself especially by delivering highest quality products, technology expertise and quick project realisations. This has established mquadr.at as a reliable partner for innovation for over 50 customers in the telco sector.

For further information visit www.mquadr.at.

About Harris Computer Corporation ("Harris")

About SIV.AG

SIV.AG is an established and innovative partner for solutions in the energy and water economy. SIV.AG supports network operators, measuring point operators and suppliers in realising new data-driven business models, digital ideas and the non-commodity business. The customers of SIV.AG can choose between software as a service, on-premise- or hybrid solutions.

Founded in 1990, SIV.AG has been part of the internationally successful Harris Group since 2016, currently employing around 400 staff members. Throughout Germany, already more than 300 customers trust in the process and service expertise of the group.

For further information visit siv.de.

