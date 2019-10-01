

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Tuesday as weak PMI surveys from the euro zone raised fresh worries about the outlook for global growth.



The euro area manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest pace in nearly seven years as output, new orders and purchasing fell sharply in September, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 45.7 in September from 47.0 in August.



Germany's manufacturing sector contracted the most since the global financial crisis in 2009 while France's manufacturing activity remained broadly stable.



U.K. manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to a four-month high in the month.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.15 percent at 392.59 after hitting a two-month high earlier in the session as White House economic advisor Peter Navarro dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as 'fake news.'



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all were little changed.



Automaker Renault advanced 1.6 percent and car parts maker Faurecia gained 1 percent after French car manufacturers' body CCFA said the decline in its domestic market should slow down this year and end 2019 at stable levels.



Freenet AG rose half a percent. The German telecommunications and web content provided has reconfirmed its decision to vote against the proposed capital increase of Sunrise Communications Group AG in relation to its acquisition of UPC Switzerland.



Tech stocks were moving higher as JP Morgan raised its iPhone volume forecasts for the September and December quarters. AMS jumped 5 percent and STMicroelectronics added 1.1 percent.



AstraZeneca fell over 1 percent after it agreed to sell the global commercial rights, excluding China, Japan, the U.S. and Mexico, for Losec (omeprazole) and associated brands to Cheplapharm.



Alcoholic beverages company Diageo shed 0.7 percent after launching a SEC-registered bond offering.



Credit Suisse Group shares were little changed. The Swiss banking major announced that it has appointed James Walker as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Board with immediate effect.



