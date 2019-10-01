The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.10% between 2019-2023

The report, video game market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on platform and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005590/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global video game market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the video game market includes:

Video game market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Platform Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Video game Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Activision Blizzard Inc. Electronic Arts Inc. Microsoft Nintendo Tencent



Video game Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Video game Market Landscape 2019-2023: Platform

Mobile devices Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Computing devices Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Rising penetration of smartphones and improving Internet access will drive the video game market

The availability of low-cost smartphones is increasing the demand for such devices in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico. In addition, the Internet is providing users affordable access to multiplayer games, especially casual online games. Hence, improvements in access to the high-speed Internet will drive the growth of the global video game market.

Cross-platform gaming experiences An emerging trend in the video game market

One of the key trends in the global video game market is the advent of cross-platform gaming. Cross-platform games allow players from different platforms or devices to play together at the same time. The improved compatibility across multiple platforms will allow gamers to access cloud data through different computers and smart devices.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-video-game-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of gaming among women

Prominence of GaaS

Cross-platform gaming experiences

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Information Technology Reports:

Global Board Games Market 2019-2023: The global board games market size will increase by USD 5.17 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period.

The global board games market size will increase by USD 5.17 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period. Global Language Learning Games Market 2019-2023:The global language learning games market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2018-2023. The language learning games market size will increase by USD 2.28 billion during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005590/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/