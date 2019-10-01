The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.10% between 2019-2023
The report, video game market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on platform and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005590/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global video game market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the video game market includes:
Video game market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Platform
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Video game Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Microsoft
- Nintendo
- Tencent
Video game Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Video game Market Landscape 2019-2023: Platform
- Mobile devices Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Consoles Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Computing devices Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Rising penetration of smartphones and improving Internet access will drive the video game market
The availability of low-cost smartphones is increasing the demand for such devices in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico. In addition, the Internet is providing users affordable access to multiplayer games, especially casual online games. Hence, improvements in access to the high-speed Internet will drive the growth of the global video game market.
Cross-platform gaming experiences An emerging trend in the video game market
One of the key trends in the global video game market is the advent of cross-platform gaming. Cross-platform games allow players from different platforms or devices to play together at the same time. The improved compatibility across multiple platforms will allow gamers to access cloud data through different computers and smart devices.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of gaming among women
- Prominence of GaaS
- Cross-platform gaming experiences
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
