Compuware Takes Mainframe Software Delivery Quality, Velocity and Efficiency to the Next Level with Topaz Advancements and OpenLegacy Integration

Advanced Topaz for Total Test Reporting and Direct Access to OpenLegacy Platform from Topaz Workbench Speeds Software Delivery, Improves Application Quality, and De-risks Modernization Efforts

- Improved Topaz for Total Test reporting, zAdviser dashboards and new support for complex programs that simplify test result analysis and improve software quality.

- OpenLegacy integration with Topaz provides an end-to-end framework for modernizing cross-platform applications, speeding software delivery and enabling more accurate microservices-based API creation and comprehensive application analysis, debugging and testing.

- Previously announced Day One support of the IBM z15, IBM z/OS V2.4, IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS V6.3 and PL/I for z/OS V5.3.

- These improvements enable large enterprises to overcome mainframe resource constraints, keep up with Agile software delivery requirements and build a mainframe-inclusive DevOps toolchain.

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuware today announced enhancements to Topaz for Total Test and a partnership with OpenLegacy to help large enterprises speed mainframe software development and delivery while improving quality.

This quarter also marks Compuware's 20th consecutive delivery of new software, as well as enhancements to classic offerings and/or integrations every quarter since January 2015. During that time, Compuware has:

Evolved Topaz from an enterprise data management product to a full suite of force- multiplying solutions widely adopted by software developers

Forged collaborations with 18 state-of-the-art DevOps partners, including SonarSource, XebiaLabs, CloudBees (Jenkins) and BMC to enable customers to build mainframe-inclusive DevOps toolchains with their preferred tools of choice

Successfully integrated and advanced five acquisitions, further enabling customers' ability to enhance their mainframe assets with cutting-edge solutions designed for today's digital economy

Ease, Speed and Improve Testing with Advanced Reporting, Dashboards and Complex Program Support

Topaz for Total Test provides unit, functional, integration and regression testing, enabling application leaders to adopt a "shift left" approach to testing to improve application quality and development velocity and efficiency. When testing large, complex applications, the job of reviewing test results can be arduous and time-consuming. A new Eclipse-based report summarizes only the errors and failures so developers and testers can focus on understanding and resolving specific problems.

zAdviser, a free service for Compuware customers, now provides advanced analytics for Topaz for Total Test users. A new dashboard provides a macro view of mainframe testing efforts. Development managers can quickly see what is being tested, if the tests are being leveraged within a DevOps pipeline, and success and failure rates-enabling teams to identify risks and continuously improve mainframe software development and delivery outcomes.

The new release of Topaz for Total Test also includes improvements that enable unit testing to be applied to a larger range of programs. New support is included for complex programs that make advanced use of pointers, as well as virtualization for CICS APIs, return-codes, and accept statements.

Speed On-platform Modernization with Topaz and OpenLegacy Integration

OpenLegacy automates and accelerates microservices-based API creation, deployment, testing and maintenance for core systems. The OpenLegacy platform can now be accessed directly from Topaz Workbench, a familiar Eclipse-based IDE, providing developers with a common framework to create the API and to visualize, understand, debug and maintain their mainframe-connected applications.

Using OpenLegacy and its microservices-based approach to create REST APIs on top of existing mainframe systems improves the reusability of an organization's mainframe applications, allowing them to be used natively in modern architectures without complex intermediate layers of technology.

Using the Topaz suite of products in conjunction with the OpenLegacy platform, developers can see exactly what mainframe code and data is available, understand code structure and logic, and visualize data relationships, so that the OpenLegacy-created REST API can be more precisely defined. Once created, developers can seamlessly debug and analyze the modernized code and data using Compuware's full suite of Topaz products.

"OpenLegacy's microservices-based API platform provides more than a façade, as developers can work directly with the microservices in Compuware Topaz," said Jason Bloomberg, president of analyst firm Intellyx. "The combination of the two vendors' offerings thus gives mainframe developers unprecedented control and flexibility into their API implementations. This partnership empowers mainframe customers to incorporate mainframe applications into the modern, cloud-native world."

"The Compuware partnership is an example of the rapid expansion of OpenLegacy through horizontal, vertical, partner, and ISV channels, demonstrating how we can open doors for any company whose clients suffer legacy innovation issues," said Zeev Avidan, Chief Product Officer, OpenLegacy.

Day One Support for IBM Enterprise Software, Hardware and New Operating System

Compuware previously announced Day One support for IBM Enterprise COBOL for z/OS V6.3 and PL/I for z/OS V5.3 as well as the IBM z15 and IBM z/OS V2.4.

Compuware collaborated with IBM to ensure that its solutions-including Abend-AID, File-AID, ISPW, Strobe, ThruPut Manager, Topaz and Xpediter-work for customers installing or upgrading to the new releases and hardware.

"Compuware's Product Management and Engineering teams leverage Agile, DevOps, Lean and Value-Stream methods to create a continuous stream of value and integrations our customers care about," said Chris O'Malley, CEO of Compuware. "We are 100 percent focused on helping our customers mainstream the mainframe. After an unprecedented 20 consecutive quarters of keeping our bold promises to customers, it should be clear we are and always will be The Mainframe Software Partner for the Next 50 Years."

OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy accelerates delivery of innovative digital services from legacy systems in days or weeks versus months. Our microservices-based API integration and management software reduces manual effort by automating API creation, simplifies the process by avoiding layers of complexity, and improves staff efficiency and API performance. Our software directly accesses and extends business logic to web, mobile or cloud innovations in the form of java objects, or as Rest APIs or SOAP. Most importantly, this process is not only fast, easy and secure, but also does not require special staff skills or changes to existing systems or architecture. Together, business and IT teams can quickly, easily and securely meet consumer, partner or employee demands for digital services without modernizing or replacing core systems. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at http://www.openlegacy.com.

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.

