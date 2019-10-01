Global Superstar And Fashion Icon Jennifer Lopez Launches Her New Fragrance PROMISE

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's most captivating and powerful superstars, Jennifer Lopez, launches PROMISE. The new fragrance embodies the many promises Lopez made to herself and her fans on a celebrated journey that has led to unprecedented success and a profound influence on pop-culture. In partnership with Designer Parfums, Lopez will introduce PROMISE exclusively at Ulta Beauty in the US, Boots and Superdrug in the UK and Liverpool in Mexico.

"This is a passion project for me. PROMISE embodies everything I am, not just as a performer, but as a person, as a mother and as a daughter," said Lopez. "A brand is a promise - and this brand is very personal to me."

In 2018, Lopez launched a series of hit singles, completed her record-breaking 'All I Have' Las Vegas Residency, received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and was named of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME Magazine. Jennifer's star continued to rise in 2019 with the release of new music collaborations, her International 'It's My Party Tour,' and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon award for her global contribution to fashion. To top it all off, Lopez's performance the recently released and critically acclaimed film, Hustlers, is being hailed by industry insiders as a career-best. This September, the world stopped when Jennifer walked the Versace runway in her iconic green Versace dress, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the look that "broke the internet."

"We know that in the current beauty landscape, consumers need a direct and authentic connection with the brands and the products they choose. Jennifer's ability to emotionally connect with women across the globe is truly unrivaled," says Dilesh Mehta, CEO and Chairman, Designer Parfums. "PROMISE represents everything that makes her an icon: her talent, her wisdom, her power and so much more."

"Jennifer is a true icon and inspiration to so many," said Tara Simon, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "Everything she does is amazing, and we could not be more thrilled to exclusively introduce PROMISE to US consumers."

"Working with the force that is Jennifer Lopez to create something truly unique in the category has been inspiring," says Parag Vidyarthi, Managing Director, Designer Parfums. "As the ultimate visionary and creative partner, Jennifer was steadfast in her pursuit to ensure PROMISE delivered the powerful emotional fragrance experience women are seeking."

Developed in partnership with Robertet, PROMISE by Jennifer Lopez is a floral woody fragrance. It opens with the fresh, fruity top notes of Italian Tangerine, pink berries and nashi pear. As the heart unravels, it reveals a delicate bouquet of orris, jasmine sambac and dewy honeysuckle. The fragrance closes with a sensual woody base of creamy sandalwood and cashmere wood, infused with crystalized amber. Designed in an elevated, multifaceted glass bottle with high shine rose gold metallic finishes, the PROMISE bottle brings the modern and luxurious world of Jennifer Lopez to life with its reflective accents and warm and inviting hues of amber and champagne.

The Product Lineup

1.0 oz Eau de Parfum Spray$45.00

1.7 oz Eau de Parfum Spray$55.00

3.4 oz Eau de Parfum Spray$65.00

.33 oz Eau de Parfum Purse Spray $22.00

