Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 345.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 352.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---