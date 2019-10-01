State Farm and Allstate Have the Best Insurance Discounts for Good Students, Says 4AutoInsuranceQuote

4AutoInsuranceQuote Recently Posted a New Article on their Website that Looks at Which Auto Insurance Companies Offer the Best Deals for Young Drivers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / The founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote, a leading auto insurance quote provider, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article that should help parents save a great deal of money on student auto insurance.

To read the article, which is titled "Which Companies Have the Best Good Grade Discounts?" in its entirety, please check out https://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/which-companies-have-the-best-good-grade-discounts/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote understand that insuring young drivers can cost a pretty penny. Teenagers traditionally have the highest auto insurance rates, which can put a dent in many families' budgets.

The founders also know that several car insurance companies will reward students for their good grades. This inspired them to research and post the new article that lists the many car insurance companies that offer attractive good grade discounts to both high school and college students.

After spending hours conducting in-depth research, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote have found that State Farm and Allstate offer the best good grade savings for young drivers.

"State Farm claims students who maintain good grades can save up to 25 percent," the article noted, adding that unlike other companies on the list, these savings last until after the students graduate from college, all the way up until they turn 25.

"Allstate offers the biggest potential student discount on this list. Allstate claims students who maintain good grades can save up to 35 percent on car insurance."

Generally speaking, if students can maintain a B average/3.0 GPA or better, they may qualify for the good grade discount. As the article notes, students who continue to do well in school can save anywhere from 5 to 35 percent off their car insurance premiums.

Other car insurance companies that made the comprehensive list include American Family, USAA, GEICO, Liberty Mutual and Progressive.

