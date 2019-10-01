Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
30.09.19
08:06 Uhr
1,502 Euro
-0,003
-0,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,527
1,574
14:24
1,532
1,569
14:24
01.10.2019 | 12:25
(94 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, October 1

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

1 October 2019

Name of applicant:FirstGroup plc
Name of scheme:1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
Period of return:From:1 April 2019To:30 September 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1. 1,550,000
2. 1,152,086
3. 7,169,149
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):1. NIL
2. NIL
3. NIL
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1. NIL
2. 209,968
3. 1,288,665
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1. 1,550,000
2. 942,118
3. 5,880,484

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1

Enquiries:

Ndiana Ekpo
Company Secretarial Consultant, FirstGroup plc
+44 (0)7970 183974


© 2019 PR Newswire