The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.78% between 2019-2023

The report, travel and expense management software market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on deployment, component, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the travel and expense management software market includes:

Travel and expense management software market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Deployment Component Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Travel and expense management software Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Certify Chrome River Technologies Expensify Infor SAP (Concur)



Travel and expense management software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Travel and expense management software Market Landscape 2019-2023: Deployment

SaaS-based Market size and forecast 2018-2023

On-premises Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rising adoption of travel and expense management software integrated with mobile apps will drive the travel and expense management software market

Enterprises are increasingly adopting travel and expense management mobile apps to stay connected around the clock. The integration of travel and expense management software with mobile applications offers employees the freedom to manage expenses from any location. It also enables enterprises to verify the services offered by travel agents including booking, cancellation and departure information Thus, the integration of the travel and expense management software with mobile apps will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Use of AI with travel and expense management software An emerging trend in the travel and expense management software market

AI in travel and expense software can reduce or even eliminate frauds by auditing the authenticity of the expense submitted by employees. Using AI, enterprises can perform an automated policy check and audit trail and flag non-compliant employees. Such benefits will trigger the use of AI in travel and expense management software during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) with travel and expense management software

Incorporation of analytics

Rise in adoption of travel and expense management software among SMEs

