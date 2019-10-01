

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $191.9 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $173.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $196.5 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $196.5 Mln. vs. $170.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q3): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX