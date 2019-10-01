Trevor Cowley, Co-Founder of Easier Accounting, Announces the Launch of a 60-Day Complimentary Trial of their Services

The 60-Day Trial Will Help Make Company Owners' Lives Easier While Allowing them to Try Out Easier Accounting's Services

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Trevor Cowley, Co-Founder of Easier Accounting, is pleased to announce the launch of a 60-day free trial of his company's services.

As Cowley noted, accounting is necessary in any business, including entrepreneurship ventures. But while the entrepreneurship world has skyrocketed in the past few years, the world of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) and private accountants has not caught up.

Cowley, who is the co-owner of four different companies and works with three business partners, said they recently decided as a group to spread their entrepreneurial wings and fill a gap that they had constantly faced in the business world: the gap between accountants and entrepreneurs.

"At that time, we owned two businesses and couldn't find a firm that was affordable and that provided good communication. If we found a CPA or an accountant that was good, they were always too expensive. If we found one that was more affordable, their work was either bad or they couldn't give us what we needed on time," Cowley said.

This is how Easier Accounting was born, an accounting firm with the mission of raising the bar for how the accounting industry serves its clients.

"We know that business owners need someone to do accounting, and that accountants need business owners, but there is somehow a disconnect between the two of them. We thought, who better to know how to serve a business than a business owner? Who better than us?" Cowley said.

The company has a full staff of accountants and bookkeepers who focus on good communication and affordability. Cowley said he and his partners strive to "make sure our staff understands the needs of business owners."

Cowley and his partners are fully focused in growing Easier Accounting, because "when you feel like you can come into an industry and shake it up, you can't miss that opportunity." They expect the company to be evaluated at $50 million by 2025.

Cowley's admirable goal is to help others, even those who are in his same industry. Through their Instagram, Cowley and his partners provide free business advice and motivation. And through their podcast "Real Business Owners", they find another way to give value to the business community.

About Easier Accounting:

Easier Accounting is a full-service accounting firm with dedicated accountants that will work with their clients to make sure their bookkeeping, taxes, and other accounting needs are handled each month. They will tie their clients in with the cloud based "XERO Accounting Software" so that the clients always have the accounting information they need on the go. For more information, check out their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/easier_accounting_/.

