The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 4.65% between 2019-2023

The report, global data center rack market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based type and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the data center rack market 2019-2023 includes:

Data Center Rack market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Data Center Rack Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Eaton Legrand Rittal Schneider Electric Vertiv



Data center Rack Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Server rack Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Network rack Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data center Rack Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic regions

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growth of big data analytics will drive the data center rack market

The growth of big data analytics is one of the critical reasons that will drive the data center rack market's growth. Big data analytics simplifies the complicated and unstructured data generated by enterprises and consumer-based applications, which is stored in an extensive set of storage devices in data centers. The growing number of storage devices boosts the number of racks in data centers as they are used to house IT equipment such as servers, storage devices, and network equipment. These racks are available in different sizes such as 47U, 48U, and 51U racks.

Growth of hyperscale data centers An emerging trend in the data center Rack market

The growth of hyperscale data centers will drive the data center rack market during the forecast period. The need for hyperscale data centers is increasing due to the generation of a massive amount of data through smart homes, smart grids, and smart cities. The hyperscale data centers model requires wider racks and a new server design and storage devices to accommodate more components including network equipment. This will boost the adoption of data centers racks.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growth of hyperscale data centers

Implementation of SDDCs

Adoption of mini data centers

