

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Tuesday, as regional shares fell on worries about exposure of major banks to NBFCs and realty sectors after the crisis in PMC Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 361.92 points, or 0.94 percent, to end at 38,305.41, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 11,359.90, down 114.55 points, or 1.00 percent.



The rupee declined to a 6-day low of 70.99 against the greenback from Monday's closing value of 70.49. If the rupee declines further, 72.00 is likely seen as its next support level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX