Fortress Diagnostics Announces £8m Investment in New Headquarters

ANTRIM, Northern Ireland, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortress Diagnostics, a global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing organisation, has today announced that following a period of substantial global growth they are investing over £8million in new UK headquarters to enable more patients to receive better healthcare globally.

Located in Antrim Technology Park, Northern Ireland, the brand new custom-built 30,000 square-foot facility will be a centre for research & development and manufacturing and will support the delivery of over 1,000 diagnostic testing products to more than 100 international markets.

Due to open in early 2020, the new facility will host cutting edge laboratories utilising the latest technology for medical diagnostics. Significant investments have been made in freeze drying, specialist manufacturing and automation in order to create new product lines, develop new markets and increase manufacturing efficiency.

The investment will also see the company double its headcount over the next three years, creating new roles across a wide range of functions including Scientific Research & Development, Production and Commercial Operations.

Morteza Afrasiabi, Managing Director of Fortress Diagnostics said:

"Over the past 19 years, our highly skilled scientific team has focused on researching, developing and manufacturing innovative quality diagnostic kits to enable healthcare practitioners across the globe to accurately diagnose often life-changing conditions.

"Due to our continued success we have now outgrown our current facility and this expansion will allow us to increase our manufacturing capacity to meet a significant increase in customer demand.

"The investment in new technologies will also provide our R&D team with the opportunity to place a strong focus on new product development and the optimisation of our existing tests in order to offer the best quality products on the market."

Rosita Zolnourian, Operations Director of Fortress Diagnostics added:

"This is an exciting time for Fortress Diagnostics. We are looking forward to moving to our new headquarters and expanding our team, which will no doubt contribute to the continuing growth of our company."

About Fortress Diagnostics

Fortress Diagnostics is a multi-award-winning global provider of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs). Fortress Diagnostics develops, manufactures and supports an extensive portfolio of clinical diagnostic tests from their ISO 13485:2016-accredited facility in the United Kingdom.

Through their global distribution network they provide highly accurate medical testing solutions to immunology, haematology and serological laboratories in hospitals, medical centres, clinics, blood banks and research institutions in over 100 international markets.

