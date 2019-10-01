

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales declined at the fastest pace in eleven months in August, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales declined a working day adjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in July.



The latest decline in sales was the lowest since September last year, when it fell 2.9 percent.



Sales of non-food sector declined 1.0 percent annually in August and those of food, drinks and tobacco registered a decrease of 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent drop in the previous month. Sales decreased for a second straight month.



In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 1.3 percent annually in August and fell 1.6 percent from the previous month.



