Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Conversion of Securities 01-Oct-2019 / 12:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Re-designation of shares The Company announces that, following the re-designation of 41,741 C ordinary shares of 40p into A ordinary shares of 40p each, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,619,834 of which 1,296,673 (3.86%) are Treasury shares. Enquiries: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 1 October 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: CON TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 21924 EQS News ID: 883493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 01, 2019 07:22 ET (11:22 GMT)