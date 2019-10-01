The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 17.93% between 2019-2023
The report, mobile apps market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application, platform, revenue model, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the mobile apps market 2019-2023 includes:
Mobile apps market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Application
- Platform
- Revenue Model
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Netflix
- Niantic
Mobile Apps Market Landscape 2019-2023: Application
- Entertainment Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Social networking Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Finance Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Mobile Apps Market Landscape 2019-2023: Platform
- iOS Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Android Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Mobile Apps Market Landscape 2019-2023: Revenue Model
- Advertising Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- In-app purchases Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Freemium Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pay-per-download Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Subscription Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing penetration of smartphones will drive the Mobile Apps market
Smartphone manufacturers are focusing on launching new mobile phones with enhanced features, such as better processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities. These features allow users to perform multitasking, wherein users can operate multiple mobile apps at the same time. Smartphones are also being upgraded to offer additional functionalities for display, camera, memory, processors, and other technical specifications. Thus, the increasing launch of such high-end smartphones is expected to drive the mobile apps market during the forecast period.
Development of hybrid mobile apps An emerging trend in the Mobile Apps market
Hybrid mobile apps are built in combination with web technologies such as HTML and JavaScript. The use of mobile WebView for creating mobile compatible web apps enables application access to the hardware components of the devices, including accelerometer and camera. These apps also enable easy scalability and inter-platform development of mobile apps. Thus, such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices
- Adoption of chatbots in mobile apps
- Development of hybrid mobile apps
