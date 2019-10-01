The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 17.93% between 2019-2023

The report, mobile apps market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application, platform, revenue model, and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Growing penetration of smartphones will drive the Mobile Apps market

Smartphone manufacturers are focusing on launching new mobile phones with enhanced features, such as better processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities. These features allow users to perform multitasking, wherein users can operate multiple mobile apps at the same time. Smartphones are also being upgraded to offer additional functionalities for display, camera, memory, processors, and other technical specifications. Thus, the increasing launch of such high-end smartphones is expected to drive the mobile apps market during the forecast period.

Development of hybrid mobile apps An emerging trend in the Mobile Apps market

Hybrid mobile apps are built in combination with web technologies such as HTML and JavaScript. The use of mobile WebView for creating mobile compatible web apps enables application access to the hardware components of the devices, including accelerometer and camera. These apps also enable easy scalability and inter-platform development of mobile apps. Thus, such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

