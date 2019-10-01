CEO Christian Thirion to Present at Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, California

Exhibition Booth at BioJapan and European Biotech and Pharma Partnering Conference, Japan

Exhibition at ESGCT Annual Conference in Conjunction with ABC of AAV, Spain

SIRION Biotech GmbH ("SIRION") today announced its participation in major international conferences this October. SIRION, offering the most comprehensive portfolio of custom viral vectors for preclinical and clinical studies, will present at the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa in Carlsbad, California on October 2 4, and exhibit at the European Biotech and Pharma Partnering Conference in Osaka, Japan on October 8, BioJapan in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan on October 9 11, and the ESGCT 27th Annual Congress on October 22 25 in Barcelona, Spain.

Dr. Christina Ureche working with Japanese and Korean markets (Photo: Business Wire)

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector's foremost annual conference gathering industry leaders and decision-makers to bring forward the state-of-the-art research developments to medicines. Dr. Christian Thirion, CEO, will discuss novel therapeutic viral vectors and technology platforms based on lentivirus, adenovirus, and adeno-associated viruses, which expedite gene therapy research and advances drug development, during his company presentation on Wednesday, October 2 at 4:45 p.m. in the Cognate Bioservices Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, CA. A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website shortly after the event.

The Osaka European Biotech and Pharma Partnering Conference offers business contacts to industry professionals who are looking for potential partners in the EU and Japan to ensure sustainable business development and growth. BioJapan is Asia's premier partnering event for the global biotech industry. SIRION will be exhibiting at both of these meetings, at the Pacifico Yokohama at D-53. Organized by European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, the ESGCT Annual Congress in Barcelona promotes basic and clinical research in gene therapy, cell therapy and genetic vaccines by facilitating education, the exchange of information and technology, and by serving as a professional adviser to stakeholder communities and regulatory bodies in Europe. SIRION will exhibit at this meeting at the Barcelona INTERNATIONAL Convention Centre at level P2, booth 20 as part of the ABC of AAV, offering everything you need for gene therapy in one place.

About SIRION Biotech GmbH

SIRION Biotech founded in 2005 in Martinsried near Munich, Germany with the goal to skyrocket a new generation of viral vector technologies for gene cell therapy as well as vaccine development. SIRION advances novel therapeutic viral vectors and uses proprietary technology platforms based on lenti-, adeno-, and adeno-associated viruses, to facilitate its partners' successes in drug development. SIRION's LentiBOOSTTM transduction reagent is actively used to enhance, among others, hematopoietic cell transductions in clinical trials. NextGen AAV capsid evolution projects focus on tissue targeting and immune escape of capsids to accelerate a next generation therapeutics for gene therapy companies. For additional information, please visit http://www.sirion-biotech.com.

Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

Carl Christel, PhD, VP USA

SIRION Biotech International Inc.

(857) 284-1844

christel@sirion-biotech.de



BD Licensing Contact

Sabine Ott, Ph.D., VP Licensing BD

SIRION Biotech GmbH

+49 89-700-96199-19

Ott@sirion-biotech.com



Media Contact:

Lisa DeScenza

Assistant Vice President, Integrated Communications

LaVoieHealthScience

(978) 395-5970

ldescenza@lavoiehealthscience.com